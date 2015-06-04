June 4 DavidsTea Inc's initial public
offering has been priced at $19 per share, a market source told
Reuters, valuing the Canadian loose-leaf tea retailer at about
$440 million.
The company's initial public offering of 5.1 million shares
raised about $96.9 million at that price, which was above the
already raised price range of $17-$18.
DavidsTea sold 2.99 million shares in the offering, while
the selling stockholders sold the rest.
Shares of the company are expected to start trading on the
Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "DTEA"
DavidsTea is the second Canadian company to list on a U.S.
exchange this year, after e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc
listed its shares on both the Toronto Stock
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange last month.
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Securities and Bofa Merrill Lynch
are among the underwriters for the DavidsTea IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)