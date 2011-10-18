(Adds details)
Oct 18 DaVita Inc , the biggest U.S.
operator of dialysis clinics, raised its operating income
outlook for 2011 helped mainly by growing treatment volumes.
The company said it expects third-quarter operating income
of $314-$322 million and earnings from continuing operations of
$1.43-$1.48 on a per share basis.
DaVita raised its operating income view for 2011 to
$1.13-$1.16 billion, compared with $1.08- $1.12 billion earlier.
It had reported net income of $142.9 million, or $1.15 a
share on net operating revenue of $1.65 billion in the third
quarter last year.
The company also said it received a subpoena for documents
in a grand jury investigation.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Erica
Billingham)