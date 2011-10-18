(Adds details)

Oct 18 DaVita Inc , the biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics, raised its operating income outlook for 2011 helped mainly by growing treatment volumes.

The company said it expects third-quarter operating income of $314-$322 million and earnings from continuing operations of $1.43-$1.48 on a per share basis.

DaVita raised its operating income view for 2011 to $1.13-$1.16 billion, compared with $1.08- $1.12 billion earlier.

It had reported net income of $142.9 million, or $1.15 a share on net operating revenue of $1.65 billion in the third quarter last year.

The company also said it received a subpoena for documents in a grand jury investigation.