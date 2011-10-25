Oct 25 DaVita Inc , the biggest U.S.
operator of dialysis clinics, said it is the subject of a
government probe into payments for infusion drugs covered by the
Medicaid health program for the poor in New York.
DaVita said it believed the inquiry was civil in nature and
did not have details about the time period covered.
The company said it has been notified that it will receive a
request for documents, which may include a subpoena, from the
Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services.
The inquiry is being carried out by the U.S. Attorney's
office for the Eastern District of New York.
DaVita said that certain other providers that operate
dialysis clinics in New York and provide services to New York
Medicaid patients may also receive, or have received, a similar
request for documents.
The company said it intends to cooperate with the government
and that no proceedings have been initiated against it at this
time.
DaVita shares were down 5 cents at $68.75 in pre-market
trade. They closed at $68.80 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
