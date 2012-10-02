Oct 2 Dialysis clinic operator DaVita Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice dropped its seven-year-long civil and criminal investigation into its financial and marketing practices and that no charges would be filed.

The investigation initiated by the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) for St. Louis in 2005 covered the company's joint ventures, financial relationships with physicians and services provided to patients, and included the administration and billing of DaVita's anemia drug, Epogen.

"The USAO closed its investigation without filing any charges, without demanding any payments and without seeking any changes in company policies," DaVita said in a statement.

DaVita said in October 2011 that it was the subject of another government investigation into payments for infusion drugs covered by the Medicaid health program for the poor in New York.

Shares of Denver, Colorado-based DaVita closed at $103.44 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.