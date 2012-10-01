BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Warren Buffett has bought an additional 282,403 shares of DaVita Inc, the largest operator of dialysis clinics in the United States, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is the largest shareholder in DaVita, owning now about 10 percent of the company's stock.
Berkshire Hathaway bought the shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $100.42 to $103.76 between Sept. 26 and 28.
Berkshire Hathaway now owns 10.2 million shares in DaVita.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately