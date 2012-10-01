* Bought more than 282,000 shares last week
* Now holds about 10.8 percent of company
* Stock up sharply since stake-building began
Oct 1 Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, now owns more than 10 percent of dialysis
clinic operator DaVita Inc after adding to its position
at the end of last month, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
DaVita was a longtime favorite of Ted Weschler, the fund
manager Buffett hired in 2011 to help oversee Berkshire's
investment portfolio. Berkshire began building a stake in the
company roughly around the time Weschler was hired.
Berkshire added another 282,403 shares last week for between
$100.42 and $103.76 each, the filing indicated. It now holds
about 10.2 million DaVita shares, for a stake of about 10.8
percent of the company, nearly twice that of the next-largest
holder.
The majority of the investment is held by Berkshire auto
insurance unit Geico, with the rest held by the pension plans of
various subsidiaries, according to the filing.
DaVita shares closed at $103.61 on Friday. Berkshire first
disclosed a position in the company on Feb. 14; the stock is up
22 percent since then.