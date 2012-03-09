(Updates with rating agency, analyst comments)

By Andjarsari Paramaditha

JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's stock exchange halted trading in shares of cocoa producer PT Davomas Abadi on Friday because it failed to pay a debt coupon, the exchange said.

Davomas, which has cocoa plantations and is one of the main cocoa grinders in Southeast Asia's largest economy, could not be reached for comment.

Davomas is the second Indonesia-listed company to face debt difficulties this year, after the country's largest oil and gas shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker said last month it had defaulted on debt instruments.

According to Davomas's nine-month 2011 financial statement, it had $135 million of bonds outstanding with interest at 11 percent per annum, with a debt coupon due on March 7. The bonds are due in 2014, it said.

The company restructured its debt in 2009 after failing to pay $13 million of interest due on bonds that led creditors then to say it was in default, according to the financial statement.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was putting its 'CCC+' bond rating for the company on CreditWatch with negative implications, and said the firm's liquidity was "weak".

"We understand that Davomas does not have any committed or uncommitted bank credit lines and has no core banking relationships in Indonesia. This limits the company's ability to finance possible liquidity shortfalls and working capital swings," S&P said.

S&P said last year that a lower rating was possible if Davomas was unable to attain adequate liquidity to meet future coupon payments or to improve its operating performance and working capital.

Davomas made a net loss of 122.1 billion rupiah ($13.37 million) in the first nine months of 2011, versus a 108.4 billion rupiah profit in the same period the previous year.

Indonesia's cocoa industry, the world's third-largest producer after Ivory Coast and Ghana, is battling disease and adverse weather conditions, though investment in cocoa grinding has been rising because of a local tax on cocoa bean exports.

"The global price of cocoa has declined since August last year, so Davomas' performance also did last year," said Yasmin Soulisa, a Jakarta-based agriculture analyst at brokerage Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas. ($1 = 9135 rupiah) (Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Jon Loades-Carter)