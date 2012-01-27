* Revolts swept aside leaders of Tunisia, Egypt, Libya,
Yemen
* Main issue for newly-empowered Islamic parties is jobs,
not religion
By Warren Strobel and Paul Taylor
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 27Leaders of the
Arab Spring sought to assure the world's elite in Davos that the
rise of political Islam is not a threat to democracy, and
pleaded for help creating jobs and satisfying the hunger of
their people for a better life.
Politicians, activists and entrepreneurs from countries that
have cast off dictators and held free elections in the last 12
months were prized guests at the World Economic Forum, where
they asked for patience, understanding and investment.
The new prime ministers of Tunisia and Morocco, both chosen
from Islamic parties, dismissed Western worries about a surge of
political Islam across North Africa and sought to dispel the
notion that the promise of last year's protests had faded.
"I do not believe the new regimes should be called political
Islamist regimes. We must be careful with our terminology... For
the first time in the Arab world, we have free and honest
elections that led to democratic regimes," Tunisian Prime
Minister Hammadi Jebali told a Davos panel.
Twelve months ago, stunned Davos delegates watched live
television images of crowds surging into Cairo's Tahrir Square
in a political earthquake few had anticipated.
Arab officials and civil society activists urged Western
executives and commentators not to demonise the Islamic
movements that have gone from prison to parliament and the
corridors of power in a year of stunning transformation.
"I would like to ask the businessmen in the room. Have you
suffered from the victory of the Islamists? You supported the
dictatorships in the past," Moroccan Prime Minister Abdelilah
Benkirane said.
"Today we can guarantee your interests more than they did in
the past."
Officials trying to meet huge expectations for economic
improvement, jobs and social progress in newly democratic states
that suffered big losses during the upheaval said the Arab
Spring would take years to produce results.
"One year ago, when the revolution starts, I think we were
dreaming, and we were dreaming with our feet in the sky. Now we
are still dreaming, but we are dreaming with our feet on the
ground," said Mustapha Kamel Nabli, governor of Tunisia's
Central Bank.
A year ago this week protests began in Egypt, the most
populous and consequential Arab state, culminating in the
downfall of strongman Hosni Mubarak, now on trial for his life.
Since the wave of revolts began in Tunisia in December 2010,
that country's long-time president was toppled, Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, and Syrian President
Bashar Assad has failed to halt an uprising despite a bloody
crackdown.
Ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh left this week
for Oman, possibly en route to exile in the United States.
WORRYING FOR SOME
For some Western commentators, the results have taken a
worrying turn with a surge of support for the Muslim Brotherhood
and the rise of more radical salafists, adherents of a more
fundamentalist view of Islam.
But from many Arabs' viewpoint, the success of
religious-based groups is not surprising, and the suggestion
that Islam and democracy are incompatible is insulting.
Moez Masoud, an Islamic scholar and preacher at Egypt's
Al-Tareeq Al-Sah Institute, said opinion polling showed people
voted for Islamic groups in Egypt primarily because they were
the most organised and effective.
"It wasn't about bikinis or no bikinis, or whether to
implement Sharia law. It got down to jobs, money and security,
and the people wanted the best-organised groups," Masoud said.
"First you have to let the Arab world be for a while... Stop
trying to impose secularism from afar," he advised his Western
audience.
That advice was echoed by many others in conference rooms
and hallway chats.
"Even if we don't like what Islamists stand for, it's a
reality on the ground," said Shadi Hamid, of the
Washington-based Brookings Institution's Doha Center. The Obama
administration "should find a way to live with political Islam.
That should be the priority right now."
Hamid was on a panel on "Politics and Islam", one of
numerous Davos sessions devoted to the Arab Spring.
In interviews and in public remarks, Arab delegates said the
debate over Islam and democracy was a distraction at a time of
deep economic crisis in Egypt and elsewhere.
"All of us love Islam and respect Islam, but (jobs) is the
main issue now," said Amr Khaled, a televangelist who created a
popular Egyptian television show. Egypt's economy "is in
intensive care," he said.
"We have to get busy and keep busy with the situation in the
country," Amr Moussa, foreign minister under Mubarak and now an
Egyptian presidential candidate, told Reuters. Debates over the
role of Islam in politics were "issues of secondary importance".
Egypt faces an economic emergency. The political turmoil has
pushed up unemployment, widened budget and balance of payments
deficits and drained foreign reserves. Many economists believe a
devaluation of the Egyptian pound is imminent.
Egypt said on Thursday it would ask the World Bank for a
$500 million loan and another $500 million loan from the African
Development Bank to help plug a budget gap.
"Economic conditions are tough, and they're going to be
tougher," said Ahmed Heikal, CEO of Egypt's Citadel Capital,
adding he was "modestly optimistic" on the political front.
While new foreign investment has stalled in Egypt and its
neighbours, PwC International chairman Dennis Nally said foreign
firms had not abruptly pulled out as they might have in the past
- an illustration of the importance of emerging markets today.
"Five or eight years ago if we'd had the Arab Spring, I
think you'd have seen most companies operating in that part of
the world pull out of the Middle East," he said in an interview.
"There's an acknowledgement that the economic rebalancing is
real and it's here to stay and therefore companies are getting
much more comfortable that in order to capitalise on the
opportunities they are going to have to be there and deal with
more volatility," he said.
For post-revolutionary governments, Tunisia's Nabli said,
the "cost of the transition is much, much more than
anticipated." Generous financial backing promised by the
international community, especially the G8 major industrialised
economies, had never materialized, he complained.
To make matters worse, recovery has been hurt by the global
economic picture, especially the euro zone crisis.
"The global environment has not been supportive," Nabli
said.
