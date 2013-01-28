By Lauren Tara LaCapra
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 27 As the titans of Wall
Street banks gathered to network, gossip and consider the future
of their beleaguered industry in Davos over the past week, one
common worry emerged: who is going to take over when we leave?
Some of the most ambitious minds in finance are leaving the
industry after years of losses, scandals, bad press - and
perhaps most importantly new regulations that have curbed some
previously free-wheeling ways.
The issue, executives say, is not pay, but how much scope
there is to innovate and build businesses, which is why more
bankers and traders are leaving the big Wall Street firms for
Silicon Valley, joining private investment partnerships like
hedge funds and private equity funds, or going into energy and
other industries.
David Boehmer, head of financial services in the Americas
for the recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles, said he hears this
message from Wall Street employees looking to leave the
industry.
"I get people saying, 'I'm bored and I need to do something
about it - this isn't a challenge anymore,'" he said.
The problem is particularly acute for big banks such as
Goldman Sachs Group Inc or JPMorgan Chase & Co,
several senior bank chief executives, managers and consultants
told Reuters in interviews at the World Economic Forum here.
"There is a massive talent drain in our business," said a
senior Wall Street executive, who declined to be identified.
BIGGEST CRITICS
For some of Wall Street's harshest critics this is likely to
be perceived as good news. Former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman
Paul Volcker and other experts have argued for years that
innovation has little place in the financial sector, and having
more conservative bankers and fewer heavy risk takers running
Wall Street will reduce the chances of another blow-up like the
financial crisis. It will also help to increase wealth
generation in more important parts of the economy, such as
manufacturing and software, they argue.
The financial implosion in 2008 was partly triggered by the
best and the brightest on Wall Street engineering products that
helped inflate a massive housing bubble, and then magnified the
losses that resulted. The financial sector globally received
trillions of dollars of government support during the worst of
the crisis, and new regulations are designed to ensure that
bailouts are not necessary in the future.
But many of the biggest global banks have gotten only
bigger, making them potentially even more dangerous to the
financial system. And having talented executives who understand
complicated financial products and know how to control risks
will become even more important, executives say.
"It will become more of a problem five or 10 years down the
road, but ultimately someone is going to have to manage these
beasts," the Wall Street executive said.
It isn't difficult to find examples of the exodus from big
banks.
After nearly 15 years in finance - with stints at American
International Group Inc, Barclays Capital and PineBridge
Investments - Jacques-Philippe Piverger left Wall Street in 2011
to launch a company called Micro Power Design Inc, which makes
solar-powered lamps. Piverger's ultimate goal is to get the
devices into the hands of poor people in developing countries
whose access to electricity is limited.
"Isn't it cool?" he asked as one of the lamps was placed on
the bar of the posh Belvedere Hotel in Davos.
Piverger was well-paid in finance but said his career had
left him wanting. His startup gives him the ability to "address
business and societal and environmental imperatives from under
one roof," he said.
Another example is the Twitter-linked tech startup Dataminr,
which is staffed by ex-employees from Wall Street firms,
including Mark Dimont, who left Morgan Stanley last year to head
a business development team there.
Of course, there have been previous waves of departures to
hedge funds as bankers and traders have sought to strike out on
their own - or to make more money - but this time the departures
appear to be broader in nature.
TOLERATING ODDBALLS
The departure of employees may force Wall Street to consider
a wider range of people for positions. Heidrick & Struggles'
Boehmer gave a presentation to a group of young professionals in
Davos about his biggest challenge recruiting for big banks these
days: getting executives to think creatively when filling
positions.
In the presentation - called "Hiring an oddball" - Boehmer
described how hard it is to get bank executives to hire creative
and "quirky" leaders who do not "fit in" with the prototypical
suited-up Wall Street mold, but who could help revolutionize the
industry.
Instead, those quirky types are sought by Silicon Valley,
and they may be happier there. Many prefer the laid back
atmosphere, not to mention the challenges of building a
business, and the promise of lucrative rewards at companies like
Google, Facebook and smaller startups, Boehmer
said.
"Banks are not getting top-level talent out of universities
anymore, so in 10 to 15 years, there could be a big problem when
it comes to leadership at the senior level of these firms,"
Boehmer said. "They're seeing big gaps in talent."
Boehmer said he performed a search for a technology position
at a major investment bank, calling on candidates from Silicon
Valley who might be lured to New York with mega-paychecks. He
was denied by everyone he approached, he said.
On the flip side, Heidrick & Struggles also did a search for
a mobile-payments company on the West Coast that was looking for
someone with financial expertise but offered just one-quarter of
the pay. In that case, "we got tons of applicants," said
Boehmer.
Jack Dunn, president and CEO of FTI Consulting, recalled a
recent conversation with a friend's son who is about 35 years
old and works at a major Wall Street bank.
Despite having a lucrative pay package and senior title, all
the son talked about was finding an exit strategy, Dunn said.
"When I was young and didn't know any better, I would have
thought it was a dream job," said Dunn, a former investment
banker. "It's a problem because we're going to need someone to
pick up the pieces, and a lot of the best people are leaving
these firms."