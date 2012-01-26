DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 Banks have relaxed somewhat in comparison to a year ago over the risks to the sector from the euro zone's debt crisis, Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond said on Thursday.

Echoing comments by other bankers meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Diamond said the European Central Bank's provision of almost half a trillion euros in cheap 3-year loans to lenders had helped ease the situation.

He added that bankers still wanted to ensure any default by Greece was orderly as talks continue between Athens and its private sector creditors on agreeing the terms of a managed write-down of its outstanding debt. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, writing by Patrick Graham)