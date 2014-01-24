LONDON Jan 24 Prime Minister David Cameron will
use a speech at Davos on Friday to say Britain and the West have
an opportunity to boost their economic fortunes by luring back
jobs and factories from Asia, a trend he says is already
underway.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting,
Cameron will say that rising costs in Asia and the need to react
more quickly to changing consumer demands mean companies find
the prospect of relocating jobs and services back to their home
countries attractive.
"For years the West has been written off. People say that we
are facing some sort of inevitable decline. They say we can't
make anything anymore," he will say, according to extracts of
his speech released by his office.
"I don't believe it has to be this way. If we make the right
decisions, we may also see more of what has been a small but
discernible trend where some jobs that were once offshored are
coming back from East to West."
Citing the example of the United States, where a boom in
domestic shale gas production has helped lower energy costs, he
will hold out the prospect of cheaper energy in Britain if it
can tap its shale resources in a similar way as another possible
reason for firms to relocate.
"By shortening their supply chains, they (firms) can develop
new products and react more quickly to changing consumer
demand," he will say.
Cameron is under pressure to demonstrate that Britain's
surprisingly strong economic recovery is sustainable and spread
across a range of industries, rather than just fuelled by
government-backed mortgage schemes which have kickstarted the
country's property market.
The government is setting up an advisory service aimed at
helping small and medium-sized businesses move manufacturing
operations back to Britain, where the service sector generates
78 percent of economic output.