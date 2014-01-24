DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Friday he was confident he could renegotiate
Britain's relations with the European Union to allow it to
remain in the 28-nation bloc.
In some of his most pro-European remarks to date, Cameron
told the World Economic Forum in Davos that changes needed to
make the euro zone function better meant the EU would need to
alter its treaties.
That would give Britain an opportunity to recalibrate its
own relations with the EU.
"I'm confident that we'll have a successful renegotiation
and a successful referendum," Cameron told delegates, referring
to his plan to reshape his country's EU ties before offering
Britons an in/out referendum if his Conservative party is
re-elected next year.
"I'm confident this is do-able, deliverable and, as I say,
winnable for Britain to stay in a reformed European Union."
Cameron is under pressure from the anti-EU UK Independence
Party (UKIP) and from eurosceptic lawmakers in his own party
ahead of elections to the European Parliament in May and a
national election next year.
He is also mindful of public opinion, with recent polls
showing a slim majority of Britons would vote to leave the EU if
given the chance because they are fed up with what they see as
its overbearing role in everyday life.
However, swaths of big business have expressed concern about
the prospect of leaving the bloc, warning it would make Britain
a less attractive place to do business, while officials in
Brussels have said Britain's influence in the world would be
diluted.
The country's EU partners have also played down the chances
of London being able to renegotiate terms with the bloc, amid
accusations London is trying to cherry-pick its way to a new
relationship at the expense of other member states.
Cameron said Britain and the West had an opportunity to
boost their economic fortunes by luring back jobs and factories
from Asia if they got the regulatory environment right.
Rising costs in Asia and the need to react more quickly to
changing consumer demands meant companies found the prospect of
relocating jobs and services back to their home countries
attractive, he said.
"For years the West has been written off. People say that we
are facing some sort of inevitable decline. They say we can't
make anything anymore," he said.
"I don't believe it has to be this way. If we make the right
decisions, we may also see more of what has been a small but
discernible trend where some jobs that were once offshored are
coming back from East to West."
In particular, he asked the EU not to over-regulate when it
came to shale gas, saying it held out the prospect of cheaper
energy that would give firms another possible reason to relocate
from Asia.
A UK government push for shale gas developments has met with
strong opposition from local communities and environmentalists
to the hydraulic fracturing process used to extract the gas.