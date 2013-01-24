DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Prime Minister David
Cameron warned European leaders on Thursday that any attempt to
shoehorn countries into ever deeper political union was a
mistake that Britain would not be a part of.
"Countries in Europe have their histories, their traditions,
their institutions, want their own sovereignty, their ability to
make their own choices, and to try and shoehorn countries into a
centralised political union would be a great mistake for Europe,
and Britain wouldn't be part of it," Cameron told CEOs and
investors in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.