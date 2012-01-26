* Cameron says drive to complete global trade pact has
failed
* UK leader urges EU to wrap up talks on bilateral trade
pacts
* Says "coalition of the willing" could go it alone on trade
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 26 British Prime Minister
David Cameron called the drive to finish the Doha round of world
trade talks a failure and said on Thursday the European Union
should instead negotiate free trade deals with the United States
and Africa.
Cameron's comments, to be made in a speech at the World
Economic Forum in Davos, mark a break with the orthodox position
of most world leaders who have for years called for a final push
to conclude the complex set of global trade negotiations
launched in the Qatari capital Doha in 2001.
Instead of trying to get every country to agree, Cameron
said the 27-nation EU should push forward with bilateral deals.
He suggested a "coalition of the willing" -- countries that
wanted to do an ambitious trade deal -- could forge ahead alone.
"Last year, at this very forum, world leaders called for an
all-out effort to conclude the Doha round in 2011. We said it
was the make-or-break year. It was. And we have to be frank
about it. It didn't work," Cameron will say, according to
excerpts of his speech released in advance by his office.
"But let's not give up on free trade. Let's step forward
with a new and ambitious set of ideas to take trade forwards."
Cameron's impatience with the marathon Doha talks reflects
his wish to give a boost to Britain and Europe's sagging
economies that more trade could bring. He has been trying to
spur British trade with powerful emerging markets.
Official data released on Wednesday showed Britain's economy
shrank by 0.2 percent in the last three months of 2011,
complicating Cameron's hopes of boosting growth while slashing
Britain's big budget deficit.
ON LIFE SUPPORT
The Doha talks were intended to help poor countries prosper
through trade and boost the world economy by hundreds of
billions of dollars. But trading powers clashed over proposals
to cut tariffs and subsidies on goods from food to chemicals.
Nevertheless, world trade ministers meeting in Geneva last
month were not prepared to declare the talks dead.
Cameron urged the EU to wrap up talks on free trade
agreements with India, Canada and Singapore by the end of this
year. "Completing these could add 90 billion euros ($117
billion) to EU gross domestic product," he will say.
"Let's also look at options for agreement between the EU and
the U.S., where a deal could have a bigger impact than all of
the other agreements put together."
Negotiating a U.S.-EU free trade agreement is a long-held
British dream. The then EU Trade Commissioner Leon Brittan, now
a trade adviser to Cameron, suggested a similar idea in 1998 but
it was shot down by France which feared the EU could be forced
into concessions on farm trade.
Cameron said his proposals did not mean turning his back on
international cooperation. "We need the continued work of the
World Trade Organisation to prevent any collapse back to
protectionism," he said.
"But it does mean going forwards, perhaps with a coalition
of the willing. This would mean countries who want to, could
forge ahead with more ambitious deals of their own," he said.
He pointed to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed free
trade pact covering nine countries in the Asia Pacific region.
"Why not an ambitious deal between Europe and Africa?" he
said.
In a clear reference to the euro zone debt crisis, he said
it was time for European leaders to "show the leadership our
people are demanding. Tinkering here and there and hoping we'll
drift to a solution simply won't cut it any more.
"This is a time for boldness, not caution."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert Woodward)