Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday the Group of Eight industrialised countries should focus on countering corporate tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance.
"I am a low-tax conservative but I'm not a companies-should-pay-no-tax Conservative," Cameron said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Individuals and businesses must pay their fair share."
"Any businesses who think that they can carry on dodging that fair share or that they can keep on selling to the UK and setting up ever-more complex tax arrangements abroad to squeeze their tax bill right down. Well, they need to wake up and smell the coffee because the public who buy from them have had enough," Cameron said.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.