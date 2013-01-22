* 36 pct of CEOs very confident of growth vs 40 pct year ago
* Latam only region to buck trend of falling confidence -PwC
* Uncertainty over economic growth is top worry for CEOs
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 Chief executives are
less optimistic about short-term growth prospects for their
companies than a year ago, according to a survey that offers a
reality check on rising stock markets.
Business leaders and policymakers are meeting in Davos in
cautious mood, with much of Europe in recession, growth in China
and India slowing, and a hoped-for U.S. recovery yet to prove
itself.
The annual PricewaterhouseCoopers survey of 1,330 chief
executives found only 36 percent were "very confident" of their
firm's prospects for revenue growth in the next 12 months, down
from 40 percent a year ago. It is the second consecutive year of
falling confidence.
Latin America was the only region to buck the global trend,
according to the report published on Tuesday as 2,500 delegates,
including 1,600 business leaders, gathered in the Swiss Alps for
the annual World Economic Forum.
Unsurprisingly, European CEOs were the most pessimistic,
with just 22 percent very confident of growth, down from 27
percent last year. Confidence in North America also fell to 33
percent from 42 percent, while Asia slipped to 36 percent from
42 percent.
Even business leaders in Africa - now widely touted as the
next high-growth region - were less upbeat than a year ago.
"CEOs see a global economy that is reluctant to recover and
that clearly impacts how they think about their own companies'
prospects," said Dennis Nally, chairman of
PricewaterhouseCoopers International.
"They are running their businesses cautiously, not really
prepared to make any significant investments or additions to
headcounts until they can get some more clarity."
Companies have responded to tough times by managing
operations more tightly. That means cost cutting remains a
priority and ambitious investment projects, including big
acquisitions, are off the agenda for now.
Continuing uncertainty over economic growth tops the list of
CEO concerns, with the problems caused by governments running
unsustainable fiscal deficits ranking second. Other issues also
keeping company managers awake at night include concerns about
excessive regulation and the instability of capital markets.
The prevailing business mood paints a bleak picture for job
prospects, with only 45 percent of CEOs planning to recruit in
2013 - down from 51 percent in 2012 - while 23 percent intend to
reduce the size of their workforce.