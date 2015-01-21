DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 China's central bank
should keep monetary policy stable because there is no serious
nationwide housing problem despite falling prices in some
cities, People's Bank of China chief Zhou Xiaochuan said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said a
cyclical adjustment was under way in the housing market, which
could be addressed in part by macroprudential policies such as
loan-to-value ratios rather than by monetary policy.
"For the central bank, we think basically to keep monetary
policy stable because this is not a nationwide serious problem.
"Generally, if the average indicator of the Chinese economy
is OK, the way for the central bank to have a specific policy
targeted to the real estate market is difficult," he said.
Zhou said Chinese markets were nervous because of the fall
in oil and commodity prices and urged stock market investors to
focus on the fundamentals of companies to avoid any potential
price bubble.
