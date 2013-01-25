DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 A senior Chinese
official said on Friday that the United States should cut back
on printing money to stimulate its economy if the world is to
have confidence in the dollar.
Asked whether he was worried about the dollar, the chairman
of China's sovereign wealth fund, the China Investment
Corporation, Jin Liqun, told the World Economic Forum in Davos:
"I am a little bit worried."
Jin said he was confident that the Obama administration and
Congress would ultimately solve the debate over the so-called
fiscal cliff, "but of course the printing machine will have to
slow down for people to have full confidence in the dollar".
China is the biggest purchaser of U.S. Treasury bonds, using
its enormous foreign currency reserves primarily to buy U.S.
securities as a long-term investment.
"There will be no winners in currency wars. But it is
important for a central bank that the money goes to the right
place," Li said.
Speaking at the same session, French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici voiced concern that the euro was becoming overvalued
as a result of quantitative easing and other stimulus actions
taken by other nations' central banks.
"Certainly, the level of the euro is high and creates some
problem," he said, attributing the single currency's recent
gains partly to the return of confidence created by the European
Central Bank and euro zone governments in starting to overcome
Europe's debt crisis.
Moscovici called for cooperation between various areas of
the world "to get to a real and good level of currencies".
The euro has gained 10 percent against the dollar and more
than 20 percent against the yen since last July when ECB chief
Mario Draghi vowed to do whatever it takes to preserve the
single currency.
Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain said the euro
had appreciated partly because fears of a break-up of the
currency area had receded, and more recently because of
quantitative easing in the United States.
The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third wave of asset
purchases last month and has vowed to keep monetary policy
exceptionally loose until unemployment falls below 6.5 percent
in a drive to stimulate economic growth.