DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 27 The European
Central Bank's loans to banks have averted a major credit crunch
but credit remains seriously impaired in parts of the euro area,
ECB President Mario Draghi said at the World Economic Forum in
Davos on Friday.
Draghi said it was not yet clear whether the cash the ECB
has pumped into the banking sector was filtering through to
companies and consumers.
"So we know for sure that we have avoided a major, major
credit crunch, a major funding crisis," he said.
"Do we know that actually this money is going to finance the
real economy? We don't have evidence of this yet. We have to
wait. There is a lag. In the meantime, you have parts of the
euro area where credit is more or less normal. You have areas
where credit is seriously impaired."
