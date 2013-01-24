By Lisa Jucca
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Encouraged by the
euro zone's resilience last year in the face of severe doubts
about its survival, some outside investors have snapped up
assets in the strongest corners of the region.
Yet even the most enthusiastic euro proponent would concede
there's plenty more to do to strengthen the currency bloc.
Fundamentally, there's a need for economic growth to start to
revive for many investors to risk a more decisive push into
bonds, equities or more tangible assets in a swathe of
crisis-hit countries.
"After last year, one should consider that the likely
outcome for Europe in the next decade is 1 percent annual
growth," said Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan CEO Jim Leech, who
is not planning to venture into Europe's "wine-belt" countries
such as Spain and Italy for investments.
"It's going to take a long time to mend itself. One has to
look (instead) at emerging markets," added Leech, whose fund is
looking to open an office in Hong Kong and hopes to team up with
local players for large China transactions.
Go back a year and the prospect of a disorderly Greek exit,
leading to the euro's possible implosion, was the central
subject of debates between bankers, investors and policymakers
meeting in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum.
Twelve months on, the euro is still standing and has
regained ground against the dollar and the Swiss franc, after
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi showed in the summer he
was determined to prevent a breakup of the 17-nation currency.
"The single biggest factor that has contributed to changing
the investment outlook is obviously Mario Draghi and the stance
of the ECB," said David Novak, a partner with Clayton, Dubilier
and Rice, one of the oldest U.S. private equity firms.
"Knowing that a backstop is there has led to a level of
stability in the market," said Novak, whose firm acquired a
significant interest in British discount retailer B&M last year.
Novak, who expects 2013 to be a transition year for Europe,
said his firm would continue to look for investments in
businesses with strong exports located in Britain and northern
Europe. But more evidence of long-term stability was needed to
make deals in southern Europe attractive, he added.
AUSTERITY
The ECB's pledge to buy unlimited quantities of bonds of
weaker nations has led to the near-halving of Italian and
Spanish borrowing costs from their euro crisis peaks, with some
fund managers dipping back into hard-hit sovereign bonds after
months of absence.
Herbert Scheidt, chairman of Swiss private bank Vontobel,
said Draghi's action had been a potent antidote to the bets many
hedge funds had been placing on the collapse of the euro and was
a stabilising factor in the market.
But the prospect of prolonged, austerity-led stagnation in
the region is making assets in places like Italy, Spain,
Germany, Portugal and Greece still unpalatable for many
long-term overseas investors.
Bankers and investors agree these countries need to continue
to push through painful labour and welfare reforms to improve
the region's competitiveness.
But some are skeptical about politicians' ability to use the
breathing space the ECB has offered them to lead a return to a
path of growth, with many saying economic retrenchment in these
countries looked too aggressive.
"Even if Greek bonds might have generated 80 pct for you
last year, it didn't change anything on the unemployment front
where 50 percent of young people are unemployed," said Alexander
Bazarov, a member of the management board and vice president of
Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank.
"I don't see any major appetite among Russian businessmen
for investing in the European Union. An hotel here and there.
But there are no major, mainstream deals," Bazarov said.
While some investors, especially in North America, are wary
of moving back decisively into Europe, others will be well aware
that fortune can favour the brave.
LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE
Davide Serra, a founder of hedge fund Algebris, is placing
his bets on being long in 2013 on bank and insurance stocks,
much shunned by investors over the past five years of crisis.
And some cash-rich players from Asia and the Gulf with a
longer-term perspective have been actively looking for bargains
in what remains one of the richest regions of the world.
These investors are shunning bonds and equities and rather
looking to snap up quality companies at attractive prices.
"We see opportunities both in Europe and the United States.
Despite the crisis these are the most developed, most trusted
and most liquid markets of the world," said Scott Freidheim,
Europe CEO of Investecorp, a manager of alternative assets for
Gulf investors.
"We don't dismiss the headwinds that Europe still faces, but
it creates opportunities," said Freidheim, who bought Spain's
Esmolglass in the summer and is targeting other private
companies with a strong exposure to export markets.
Even though many European companies are on average worth
around the half of levels seen before the subprime crisis, some
of these investors say the best buying opportunities may already
be over.
"Opportunities are everywhere in Europe, but at the end of
the day it has to be priced right," said Chen Feng, chairman of
Hainan Airlines Group, which bought 48 percent of
French airline Aigle Azur in October.
"If you can't agree on the price, the deal is not going to
happen, no matter what the economic situation is like ... If
somebody thinks that everything is fine now and wants to price
higher than what the market can pay, then obviously there's
going to be no deal."
So far then it's mainly the most risk-tolerant buyers who
have bought into euro zone assets. For everyone else, there has
to be a clearer sign that economic growth is returning before
they open their wallets.
"I think we are on the way up," said Charles Dallara,
Managing Director at the Institute of International Finance.
"But if we do not pick up the slack in the real economy, then
the market will turn."