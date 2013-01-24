DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Dutch Prime Minister
Mark Rutte, questioned about Greece, said on Thursday it should
be possible for a country to leave the euro zone.
Rutte was asked on a World Economic Forum panel in the Swiss
resort of Davos whether it was now certain that no countries
would be leaving the single currency area after euro zone
leaders agreed last year to further aid for Greece in return for
draconian austerity measures and structural reforms.
"I believe our aim shoud be to have the whole euro zone
intact," he said. "At same time, you can never predict whether
some country may want to leave the euro zone. I think that
should be possible."