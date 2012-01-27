DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 27 Following are
comments by U.S. and euro zone finance ministers at the annual
World Economic Forum meeting of political and business leaders
on Friday.
US TREASURY SECRETARY TIMOTHY GEITHNER
ON GROWTH:
"I think if you look at the Fed's forecast and the consensus
of private forecasters, people are pretty clustered in that (2-3
percent growth) area but it is still dependent how the world
unfolds. We're still repairing the damage done by the financial
crisis.
"On top of that we face a more challenging world. We have a
lot of challenges ahead in the United States."
REGULATION
"We are putting in place healthcare reforms, we are changing
the way people use energy."
ON REGULATION OF BUSINESS
"The reality does not justify that sense (that there is too
much regulation). Look at the basic things you can use to
measure. Profitability across the US economy is very high. If
you look at investment as a measure of confidence it is strong.
Exports are up. There is broad-based strength in manufacturing.
"What is holding the US economy back still is the
aftershocks of the financial crisis and the fiscal pressure on
governments.
"Although we recognise these reforms are tough we think the
overall effect on the economy is going to be positive long term
and isn't harming growth now."
ON EUROPE
"Our view is that the only way Europe is going to be
successful in holding this together is for them to bring a
stronger firewall and that is going to demand a bigger
commitment and my feeling is the Europeans recognise that. If
Europe is able and willing to do that we believe the IMF is
ready to play a constructive role. I think you'll see the IMF
very supportive in those efforts but not as a substitute for
more effective European response."
ON IRAN
"Even over the last 6 months you're seeing a substantial
intensification in (cutting) dependence on Iranian oil and my
sense is also that China wants to be part of that effort because
it is in China's interests not to see Iran undo the delicate
balance in the Gulf."
OLLI REHN, VICE PRESIDENT, ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS,
EUROPEAN COMMISSION
We have a better sentiment. Now is not the time for
Cassandras. Now is the time to further build confidence.
ON GREECE PSI DEAL: We are very close to a deal. If not
today then over the weekend and preferably in January, not
February. We are very close.
ON FIREWALLS
"We have already decided on a new permanent European
Stability Mechanism, which will have a capital base of 700
billion euros with a lending capacity of 500 billion euros.
"Now we have a temporary mechanism ... which leaves around
250 bln euros in this temporary EFSF. The question will be
whether we can combine these two, the ESM and the EFSF. That's
something that leaders of the euro zone will have to discuss and
decide in the coming weeks.
"In parallel with that is the IMF, where Christine Lagarde
has already requested 500 billion in additional funding, of
which the euro zone has already given 150 billion euros.
"So you can calculate in which ballpark we are talking..."
GERMIN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON EURO BONDS: Common bonds give the wrong incentive because
you spend money you don't have on the bill of others.
ON GREECE, FIREWALLS:
"Greece is a very specific case. You can't take any
consequence for any member state in the euro, it is a totally
different case. We are negotiating the final negotiations on the
PSI. We need a new programme for Greece of debt sustainability,
that is not over 120 percent of GDP in 2020. It is not easy but
it will be done in the coming days.
"Greece has not only to commit itself, Greece has to
deliver. Not all of the commitments have been fulfilled. That is
one of the critical issues to confidence.
"We don't expect a default in Greece.
"No firewall -- you can make any figure -- it cannot work if
the real problems will not be solved."
"We don't expect a default in Greece. I know many markets
have priced this in for a long time. But I don't expect a
default in Greece. If all partners do what is expected of them,
we can avoid and we will avoid a default in Greece.
"Now we are discussing the concrete figures and I'm quite
optimistic we can avoid it, but Greece has to meet its
commitments.
"Greece has not only to commit itself, Greece has to
deliver. Because Greece has committed itself two years ago and
not all of the commitments have been delivered. We must not give
them the wrong incentives."
ON SPAIN, ITALY, BROADER CRISIS:
"What we first have to do is to fight against the causes of
the crisis. This is being done in various countries. Where it is
happening, developments on the markets are positive. That's
happening in Italy, it's happening in Spain, and we are seeing
that confidence is gradually being restored."
"We must make sure that we don't set the wrong signals, the
wrong incentives. We must not prevent things that must happen
from happening first."
FRENCH ECONOMY MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
"The unlimited liquidity provided by the ECB's three-year
LTRO has reduced pressure on European banks and will help
confidence to return... Now we have to think together about how
we can support growth."
ON JOINT EURO ZONE BONDS
"If we mutualise debt, we don't solve the basic problem,
which is the creation of a monetary zone which hasn't been
created optimally."
"The path of solidarity... is not eurobonds, it involves
firewalls. Down the road, when states have respected their
commitments on debt, when the situation is more stable, when
confidence exists in the market, then the time will be right for
eurobonds. That situation does not exist at the moment but it is
the ultimate aim."
LUIS DE GUINDOS JURADO, SPANISH MINISTER OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS
ASKED WHETHER THE ECB SHOULD TAKE A WRITEDOWN ON ITS GREEK
BOND HOLDINGS:
"I don't think so. We are talking abt private sector
involvement. That kind of haircut might impair monetary policy.
So i think the ECB should not be involved in any kind of public
sector involvement like the private sector involvement."
ON CRISIS GENERALLY:
"What we have to do is to put our houses in order to advance
the fiscal consolidation and avoid and circumvent the problems
we made in the past. Simultaneously we must try to take the
measures to force the growth. We will speak more and more about
growth and employment."
"For sure we will need firewalls with ample liquidity, but
at the end of the day the vital element to restore confidence
will be the institutional framework we put in place. We have a
consensus that in the future we will avoid the problems we had
in the past."
