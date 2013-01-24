(Refiles with amended headline; no changes to text)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 Swiss-based trading
house Gunvor, once dominant in the Russian crude oil market, is
looking at new oil and gas opportunities in the United States,
its chief executive said on Thursday.
Torbjorn Tornqvist said that Gunvor was still in the Russian
oil products market, but was looking further afield.
"We are continuously expanding and diversifying, while
maintaining our core business, which is crude oil and we expect
to expand that as well," he told Reuters at the World Economic
Forum in Davos.
"We are looking to expand geographically where there are
opportunities, such as in the United States, which today has
many opportunities in oil and gas."
Gunvor at one point handled as much as 40 percent of
Russia's seaborne exports, but was left with no Russian crude
oil to sell last year after a major tender by state oil firm
Rosneft.
Tornqvist, who founded privately-owned Gunvor with Gennady
Timchenko in 1999, has previously said the share of Russian oil
in the company's commodity portfolio would gradually decline as
its other interests grew.
Tornqvist said tensions across the Middle East and North
Africa had the potential to push oil prices higher but an easing
of tension with Iran could have the opposite effect.
The United States and Europe have imposed strict sanctions
on Iran and restricted its oil exports in an effort to curb the
Islamic Republic's nuclear programme that the West says is
designed to build an atomic bomb. Iran says its nuclear plans
are peaceful.
"Geopolitical tensions remain: Iran, Syria, North Africa is
not yet stable and this could pull oil higher. Iran is key to
this. If they agree to return to the table there could be some
easing in prices," he said.
Tornqvist said trading conditions had been challenging,
"especially on the crude oil side" and he expected "a lot of
volatility in oil markets".
"With the U.S. shale revolution there is no lack of
hydrocarbons anywhere in the world. In developed markets, the
growth is still weak and demand remains capped."
Tornqvist said the commodities market was evolving and he
expected banks to retreat further from commodities trading.
"Some will definitely stay (in commodities trading) like
Goldman (Sachs) but some will retreat further. In Europe,
banks are facing a lot of political pressures," he said.
Within the oil market trading houses had stopped speculating
on outright prices and had switched instead to other types of
business.
Good trading opportunities had arisen in physical markets
such as oil products and liquefied petroleum gas, he said,
"where Gunvor has been growing fast".
Tornqvist said "2012 was better than 2011" for Gunvor and
"profit was up versus 2011". Last year, Gunvor had traded around
2.5 million bpd, he said.
