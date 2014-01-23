* Iranian will for final nuclear deal is strong - Rouhani
* Rouhani unbending in support for Syria's Assad
* President promises new attractive terms to energy chiefs
By Paul Taylor
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 Iran is determined to
negotiate a comprehensive deal on its nuclear programme with
major powers so it can develop its battered economy, President
Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, inviting Western companies to
seize opportunities now.
Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, the pragmatic
president said Tehran was negotiating with the United States as
part of a "constructive engagement" with the world and wanted
Washington to back up its words with actions.
However, a day after a chaotic Syria peace conference from
which Iran was excluded, he was unbending in his support for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Ending "terrorism" backed by
some of Syria's neighbours was a precondition for any settlement
of the country's civil war, he said.
Elected last year on a promise to improve Tehran's relations
with the outside world, Rouhani took the United Nations by storm
in New York in September. His appearance in the Swiss resort
launched phase two of a charm offensive aimed at ending
sanctions that are crippling Iran's economy.
An interim deal with the United States, Russia, China,
Britain, France and Germany - known as the P5+1 - came into
force this week. This granted Iran a limited easing of the
sanctions in return for temporary constraints on its uranium
enrichment and nuclear development.
Rouhani stressed his commitment to achieving a final
settlement. "Iran has a serious will to come to an agreement
with the P5+1," he told the assembled business and political
leaders. "I do not see a serious impediment in the way of this
agreement. The Iranian will is strong."
Asked what might prevent a long-term settlement, he cited
the risk of "pressure from other parties" - a veiled reference
to Israel, which denounced the interim deal as an "historic
mistake" and urged the U.S. Congress to resist it.
Rouhani broke no new diplomatic ground in his speech. In a
private session with energy executives, he promised a new,
attractive investment model for oil contracts by September as
part of a drive to lure back Western business barred by the
U.S.-led sanctions, participants said.
Relations with Europe were being normalised now that the
interim nuclear accord was being implemented, he said. Rouhani
also met European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on
the sidelines of the conference.
"Iran should use this window of opportunity with
determination to move to a comprehensive long-term solution on
the nuclear issue," Barroso said in a statement. "This would
open up the potential for an improved relationship and broader
cooperation."
At a separate meeting with U.S., European and Arab
businessmen, Rouhani said Iran was seeking investment
particularly in car manufacturing, oil and gas, petrochemicals,
road and rail infrastructure and mining, a participant said.
He ignored a question from two U.S. businessmen who said
they had Israeli passports and asked if they could invest in
Iran. The Islamic Republic does not recognise the Jewish state.
Most sanctions, including a severe squeeze on Iran's access
to the international financial system, remain in force and the
United States has stressed Western companies should not regard
Iran as "open for business".
"PRUDENCE AND MODERATION"
Rouhani promised to pursue a consistent foreign policy of
"prudence and moderation" to revive the economy.
He called for cooperation with all Iran's neighbours but did
not mention Gulf rival Saudi Arabia by name and refused, when
pressed twice, to include Israel among states with which Iran
sought friendly relations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Davos
but not in the hall during the speech, said afterwards that
Rouhani's soft words bore no relation to reality, citing Iran's
military role in Syria and its support for the Palestinian Hamas
movement which seeks Israel's destruction.
"Rouhani continues Iran's deception show," Netanyahu said.
"The goal of the Iranian ayatollahs' regime, that hides
behind Rouhani's smile, is to ease sanctions without giving up
their programme to produce nuclear weapons," he said, urging the
international community "not to be duped".
Rouhani repeated Iran's standard pledge not to seek nuclear
weapons and said Tehran was willing to accept all safeguards and
inspections of the U.N. nuclear agency, provided it was not
subjected to "discrimination". Western countries believe the
atomic effort is aimed at developing a military capability.
"We never sought and will never seek nuclear weapons," the
president said. "I declare that a nuclear weapon has no place in
our security strategy."
But in a foretaste of tough negotiations on a long-term
agreement, he said: "Iran will not accept any obstacles to its
scientific progress."
Some Western energy chiefs said they were impressed by
Rouhani's commitment to attract foreign investment in the
sector, which has seen production cut by a third and exports
halved by the sanctions.
"The fact that the president of Iran came to the meeting
today... is clearly a sign that Iran wants to open up to
international oil companies," said Paolo Scaroni, chief
executive of Italy's Eni, who was at the meeting.
But he said Eni would stick strictly to the sanctions and
return to Iran only when a permanent nuclear deal was concluded
and contract terms were changed.
"It was an impressive presentation," said one of three other
oil executives who attended and spoke with Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT
The United States and other Western powers want Tehran to
end high-grade uranium enrichment and shut down a heavy-water
reactor capable of producing plutonium nuclear fuel under any
permanent settlement. Iran rejects these steps.
With Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former intelligence
chief and ambassador to the United States, sitting in the
audience, Rouhani said Iran sought cooperation "with the
littoral states of the Persian Gulf". However, he did not name
Saudi Arabia, which has expressed concern about the interim
nuclear deal.
In a clear swipe at Riyadh and Qatar, he renewed criticism
of countries he did not name which he said were supporting
terrorism in Syria, saying this would rebound on them at home.
Senior Gulf Arab businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
who heard the speech said it was hard to believe Rouhani was
genuine about his wish for better relations with Iran's
neighbours. They also said any trade deals would be for cash
only until some payments channel could be arranged.
Iran was shut out of Wednesday's U.N.-sponsored Syrian peace
conference in Montreux, Switzerland, because of its refusal to
endorse a framework for a transition from Assad's rule.
Rouhani later cancelled a planned news conference and left
the building without taking any questions in public, except from
the World Economic Forum's founder Klaus Schwab. Organisers
cited "technical reasons", saying they could not provide an
adequate room with simultaneous interpretation at short notice.