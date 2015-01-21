* Padoan sees broad consolidation in Italy's banking sector

By Alessandra Galloni

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 Italy's reform of cooperative banks should set off a wave of consolidation, opening up access to capital and facilitating deals that could help other banks, including Monte dei Paschi, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.

The government on Tuesday approved an emergency decree that affects Italy's 10 biggest cooperative banks, scrapping rules that give shareholders just one vote regardless of the size of their stake. Parliament must approve the decree, which has many political opponents, within 60 days or it will expire.

The change, which the banks have 18 months to implement, is aimed at shaking up a financial sector that has long been fragmented, tight on credit and often hostage to local political interests.

"I expect some action. I expect both (consolidation and takeovers) and possibly other combinations," Padoan said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Padoan said Italy's Monte dei Paschi, the bank that emerged the worst off in the European Central Bank's recent health-check of the sector, was not the trigger for the reform. But he said the troubled lender might indirectly benefit.

"It goes without saying that if the market works better in terms of capital access, then this will facilitate all transactions, including possibly Monte dei Paschi," he said.

Padoan said the bank reform was part of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's broader efforts to overhaul an economy that has stagnated for the past two decades. Next up on the reform agenda were an overhaul of the education system and measures to open up sheltered sectors of the economy to competition.

Many Italian governments in the past have tried to break up powerful lobbies - from taxi drivers to notaries - that economists say are a brake on growth. But opposition has largely blocked their attempts.

Padoan said Renzi was determined. "Let me tell you one thing. Certainly my boss has the balls," he said, speaking in English.

EU FLEXIBILITY

Italy, like other southern European countries, has been under pressure from markets and its EU partners to inject more vitality into its economy. Renzi has come in for widespread criticism for failing to produce deep reforms and his approval ratings have fallen sharply in recent months.

The 40-year-old former mayor of Florence has said he is committed to changing the country, but he also wants more flexibility on the EU's budget rules.

Padoan said Italy did not need to adopt further fiscal tightening this year to meet concerns from the European Commission that its budget may not do enough to cut the country's huge public debt.

"We do not need an additional adjustment," he said, adding that he was "fully confident" that measures already approved would produce deficit reduction of around 0.25 percent of gross domestic product that the Commission has asked for.

Italy is also looking to the European Central Bank for help and Padoan said he expected the ECB to launch its large-scale asset purchasing programme, or quantitative easing, on Thursday.

"I expect that a decision is taken, first of all, because we cannot wait any longer. I seriously think that the risk of deflation has to be tackled," said Padoan.

He said he would like to see quantitative easing implemented across the euro zone as a whole rather than split up along national lines.

"I would like to see a mutualised monetary policy action, meaning that there is no distinction between impacts on different countries," he said.

If that does not happen, he said the result would be "single monetary policy implemented according to segments."

"This is another element of fragmentation of monetary union which is very negative. This is something that signals that monetary union is far from complete," he said. (Additional reporting by Rob Cox; Editing by James Mackenzie, Gavin Jones and Crispian Balmer)