DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 A huge banner
in Davos trumpets India's launch of a $35 tablet computer and
U.S. group Medtronic Inc is hoping to launch a similar
low-cost revolution in medical devices like pacemakers.
Chief Executive Omar Ishrak plans is using this week's
annual World Economic Forum (WEF) to brainstorm on how to bring
cost-effective implantable devices to patients in Asia, Latin
America and Africa.
The world's biggest medical devices company has an ambitious
goal to develop new and cost-effective products such as
pacemakers for the poor, while simultaneously selling its
existing ones to the growing middle classes in emerging markets.
"One has to be realistic about affordability in the
under-served segment," he said in an interview, adding that the
new generation of simpler devices should be five to 10 times
cheaper than current high-specification products.
"To accelerate healthcare access one has to think about
disruptive methods -- disruptive technology and disruptive
delivery mechanisms," he said.
While the work is still at an early stage, Ishrak has
already identified heart pacemakers as the most likely area for
initial research and development.
"I'd like to challenge all our businesses to start thinking
this way but the area where we are furthest ahead is perhaps
pacemakers, where we're thinking of real disruption in terms of
cost and simplicity," he said.
Ishrak, who was recruited from General Electric Co's
healthcare unit last May, has made emerging markets his
immediate focus. He aims to lift their contribution to group
sales from 10 percent to 20 percent over the next few years.
Makers of diagnostic equipment and scanners, like Siemens
and GE, are also pursuing so-called "frugal
innovation" for developing countries. But the challenge is
greater for devices that are implanted into the body, where
clinical trials are needed.
If everything goes well, Ishrak hopes to see results in
three to five years.
Tapping into the promise of emerging markets is a key theme
for the 2,600 participants at the WEF, even as India's
eye-poppingly cheap tablet computer shows how the competitive
landscape is changing.
The world's cheapest tablet computer -- called Aakash, or
"sky" in Hindi -- is being sold to students at the subsidised
price of $35 and later in shops for about $60. It was developed
by DataWind, a small London-based company, with the Indian
Institute of Technology.
India already has a reputation for creating affordable
products in other areas from Tata Motors' $2,000 Nano
car to generic versions of Western medicines.
