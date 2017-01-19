DAVOS Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.

"The government does [support it] because I think they understand the complexity of this," McFarlane told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Reporting By Carmel Crimmins, writing by Lawrence White)