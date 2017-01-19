BRIEF-Microsoft appoints Kevin Scott as chief technology officer
* Scott joins Microsoft's senior leadership team, reporting directly to Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella
DAVOS Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.
"The government does [support it] because I think they understand the complexity of this," McFarlane told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware
* Co, OTG announced plans to expand dining, retail experience in United's terminals at George Bush intercontinental airport in Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)