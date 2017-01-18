Argentina trade surplus narrows to $65 mln in December
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.
DAVOS Jan 18 Brazil is not concerned about a strong dollar as domestic factors have prevailed in local exchange markets, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday at a press conference during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, who also attended the conference, reiterated the bank's guidance on interest rates and said rate cuts should help the economy recover in 2017. The government will announce its new 2017 economic growth forecast within 10 days, Meirelles added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
SOFIA, Jan 24 Bulgaria's president on Tuesday called an early national election for March 26 and appointed former parliament speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov as caretaker prime minister until then.