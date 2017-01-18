(Adds comments)
DAVOS Jan 18 Brazil is not concerned about a
strong dollar as prospects of an economic recovery and higher
commodity prices have helped support the local currency, Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles and central bank governor Ilan
Goldfajn said on Wednesday.
Goldfajn, at a press conference at the World Economic Forum
in Davos, also reiterated the bank's guidance on interest rates
by saying the bank has entered a new phase of 75-basis-point
cuts per meeting. Goldfajn said that pace could be revised
depending on inflation expectations and the level of economic
activity.
The Brazilian real has gained around 1 percent so far this
year, trading near its highest since November. A stronger
currency helps the central bank reduce inflation, which in turn
paves the way for lower interest rates.
"Commodity prices are strong, which for us could limit the
strong dollar effect," Goldfajn said. "The pace of 75 bps (per
meeting) is our new pace but at some point it may change," he
added, in a reference to interest rates.
The government will announce its new 2017 economic growth
forecast within 10 days, Meirelles, also in Davos, added. He
said the economy should start recovering from recession this
year and that many Davos attendees have shown interest in
investing in Brazil.
