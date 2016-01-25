(Repeats story first issued on Jan 23)
By Martinne Geller and Carmel Crimmins
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Davos Man is being
urged to broaden his circle, to include more women.
With no queues for women at the bathrooms and corridors
filled with men in suits, the World Economic Forum in the Swiss
Alps may not reflect the real world, but it does reflect the
upper echelons of corporate life.
Justin Trudeau, Canada's new prime minister, challenged
Davos Man, the nickname for the global business and political
elite who gather every winter to talk about solving the world's
problems, to follow his lead.
The 44-year-old used a quota to achieve a gender-balanced
cabinet.
"The role we have as men in supporting and demanding
equality and demanding a shift is really, really important,"
said Trudeau.
Of the 2,500 participants at this year's conclave of chief
executives, central bankers and billionaire investors, only 18
percent were women, a touch above the 17 percent global average
for female representation on corporate boards.
Veterans of the WEF meetings say things have improved from
the early days when they were frequently the only women in the
room.
Beth Brooke-Marciniak, global vice chair of public policy
for consultancy EY, hosted the first women's event in Davos ten
years ago. Seven hundred people turned up.
"We did it purposely to poke a finger in the eye of WEF and
say, 'Have you noticed there is only a handful of us?'"
Since then, the organisation has strived to change the
makeup of conference attendees through partnerships with about
100 companies, including Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters
News.
These firms are entitled to bring four delegates, but if one
is a woman they get an extra place. The problem is the short
supply of women at senior levels of management.
As a result, the percentage of women represented in the
strategic partners' group has more than doubled to 20 percent
from 9 percent in 2011 when the quota system was introduced, a
WEF spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.
"Ultimately, our aim is to provide leaders with the tools to
enable them to create equal opportunities for both men and
women" the WEF spokesman said.
The dominance of men at this year's meeting was reflected in
one privately-organised, all-male panel on diversity.
"The WEF pull the levers they can pull," said
Brooke-Marciniak. "Until we have women CEOs, how are you going
to move the needle?"
Ilene Gordon, chief executive of U.S. ingredients firm
Ingredion and a Davos veteran, suggests allowing
corporate women attendees to each bring another qualified woman
who meets specific criteria, or tapping female professional
board members.
"It would have an immediate beneficial impact," she said.
PATH TO PARITY
Even the most progressive companies, who may have an evenly
split workforce at lower levels, see very little migration of
women into senior leadership roles, said Jonas Prising, chief
executive of staffing firm ManpowerGroup.
"You can clearly see break points very much correlated to
break points you would expect in life," Prising said,
referencing when women start having children.
According to a United Nations report released on Friday at
Davos, women make up 40 percent of the global workforce but only
27 percent of senior leadership positions and 29 percent of
board positions.
The oil and gas industry, which has the lowest
representation of women professionals, took a step towards
fixing that when members of the WEF's Oil & Gas community
released a call to action to close the gender gap within the
sector.
For some of the main proponents of change at Davos, Facebook
COO Sheryl Sandberg, philanthropist Melinda Gates and
Canada's Trudeau, the path to parity starts at home, with more
equitable expectations and divisions of labour.
"Boys are taking out the trash," Sandberg said. "It takes
less time than cleaning the dishes, and they're getting higher
allowances."
