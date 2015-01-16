(Repeats item first published on Wednesday, no changes to text)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Jan 14 At least 40 heads of state and
government are expected at next week's meeting of the rich and
powerful at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where Chinese Prime
Minister Li Keqiang will give a keynote speech, the organisers
said on Wednesday.
The World Economic Forum, the Geneva-based thinktank that
organises the annual get-together, said 2,500 politicians,
executives, central bankers, religious leaders and others would
convene to consider "The new global context" - the theme of this
year's meeting.
The Forum's executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, said the world
was at a crossroads between "a world of disintegration, hate,
fundamentalism, and on the other hand a world of solidarity, of
cooperation".
He cited last week's Charlie Hebdo killings and subsequent
protest march as examples, talking of "a year of destiny for
humankind".
French President François Hollande, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are all due to attend the
meeting, which runs from Jan. 21-24.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, currently holding nuclear talks
in Geneva, could meet again in Davos, where King Abdullah of
Jordan, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi are also expected
along with, for the first time, Syrian business leaders.
The central bank governors of Brazil, Mexico, Britain,
Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Italy and France will attend, as
will International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, and
could potentially hobnob with author Paulo Coelho or pop star
Pharrell Williams.
The famously exclusive gathering is funded by its paying
corporate members - to be eligible, companies need a turnover of
$5 billion, or to be the kind of technology pioneers that Schwab
regards as holding the key to the future.
Among the chief executives attending are the heads of banks,
energy companies and industrial firms, as well as business names
such as Bill Gross, former head of the fund manager Pimco, and
Google Inc's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)