DAVOS Switzerland Jan 20 Kenya's central bank
is committed to a flexible exchange rate regime and will not
deviate from that policy despite the recent weakening of the
shilling, according to governor Patrick Njoroge.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Davos on Thursday, Njoroge said he was not worried
about the exchange rate of the Kenyan shilling.
The currency has already weakened 1.5 percent against the
dollar so far this year, mainly due to seasonal demand from
importers and a firmer greenback globally.
"We are fully committed to flexible exchange rate regime. We
know the benefits of that and we are not deviating from that,"
said Njoroge, adding that the bank only intervened to smooth out
excess volatility.
The weakness of the currency has prompted fears that the
depreciation could feed into consumer prices. But Njoroge said
inflation was "well within margin" and that the pass-through
from a 2.5 percent currency depreciation was not material.
Data released at the end of the year showed that Kenya's
inflation rate fell to 6.35 percent year-on-year in
December from 6.68 pct year-on-year in November.
Kenya's central bank has a short-term inflation target of 5
percent, with a 2.5 percent band either side of that.
Some investors have expressed concerns about the strength of
inflows from exports and tourism due to an ongoing drought and a
presidential election set for August. Tourism along with tea,
horticulture and remittances are Kenya's leading sources of
foreign exchange.
Official reserves stood at $6.94 billion at the end of last
week, equivalent to 4.55 months' worth of import cover.
The governor said he expected the current account deficit to
be "in the order of 5.3 percent", although the numbers were yet
to be finalised and were due to be released within weeks. The
deficit was at 6.8 percent in 2015.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its
next meeting on Jan 30. The bank held its benchmark lending rate
at 10 percent at its last meeting, in November.
Njoroge said that a rule imposed by the government last
September capping commercial bank lending rates - a move he
opposed - was a "temporary aberration" and that it
was too early to gauge its effect.
The cap, set at 400 basis points above the central bank
rate, was intended to spur personal and corporate investment by
holding down interest rates. The rule, which was imposed in
September, sent bank shares tumbling.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Karin Strohecker; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)