(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Russia may see a
natural decline in oil output by around 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) at most but has no plans to cut production in
coordination with OPEC, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich
said on Wednesday.
Russia is the world's biggest oil producer and output hit a
post-Soviet high at an average 10.58 million bpd last year, but
Western sanctions over Ukraine and low prices pose a threat to
the development of what is the country's key source of revenue.
Dvorkovich ruled out the cut in tandem with OPEC despite oil
prices sinking to five-year lows. OPEC, an oil
producing group of which Moscow is not a member, decided to keep
output levels stable last year.
"If the oil (price) stays at $50 for a long time, of course
some projects will become less attractive and a small output
decline may start. But we will not cut production on purpose,"
Dvorkovich told Reuters.
"We could lose at maximum a 10th of output but more likely
300,000-400,000 bpd. There are no grounds for a bigger decline,"
he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Dvorkovich also said that Russia could balance its budget at
any oil price, which he expected to stay low for a long time.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is due to present an
anti-crisis plan to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The
budget now foresees an average oil price of around $100 per
barrel.
Dvorkovich said the biggest risk from lower oil prices and
sanctions was a weakening in domestic demand. The rouble has
lost half of its value against the dollar since last year.
He said Russia could cut budget spending in all areas except
in the social sector but added that he saw no need to lower
military spending as it was important to make the Russian army
"effective, well-equipped, modern".
($1 = 65.8100 roubles)
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)