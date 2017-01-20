(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Russia's economy
could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external
shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister
Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum
in Davos.
The Russian economy shrank by between 0.5 and 0.6 percent
last year, according to a preliminary data, due to low oil
prices and Western sanctions. Yet, with oil prices recovering
thanks to last month's Russia-OPEC deal on cutting oil output,
prospects for the economy look brighter this year.
Oreshkin said Russia would not abandon a free-floating
rouble, which was one of the moves taken by the Russian central
bank to help the economy in 2014. The policy was aimed at
preserving its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which had
been previously been used to smooth out rouble volatility.
The central bank could soon start buying foreign currency to
help the finance ministry sterilise excessive budget revenues
above $40 per barrel, Oreshkin said, adding this would not mean
Russia would depart from a freely floating rouble.
"There is absolutely no talk about abandoning the (rouble)
free-floating regime... It will remain absolutely freely float,"
Oreshkin said.
The central bank has a goal to rebuild its reserves back to
$500 billion, for which it has planned to start buying forex on
the market, but has not given a time indication.
On Thursday, the central bank said it may start buying
foreign currency if oil prices stay high, but the amount of
forex it buys each month would not exceed the additional
revenues Russia gets from oil prices which exceed the level it
has in its budget plans.
PRIVATISATION
After selling stakes in diamond miner Alrosa, oil
companies Bashneft and Rosneft last year and
earning more than 1 trillion roubles ($16.8 billion) for the
depleted budget, Russia planned to further reduce its holdings
in a number of assets.
It has planned to sell a 10.9 percent in state bank VTB
and a 25 percent in state shipping company Sovcomflot
this year.
Oreshkin said that it would be hard to sell a stake in VTB,
Russia's No.2 bank, as the latter is under Western sanctions,
while Sovcomflot is "our first task."
Two sources close to the deal told Reuters last year that a
privatisation of a 25 percent stake in Sovcomflot may be equally
split between existing and new shareholders, with the operation
expected in Moscow this spring.
The Russian economy ministry has previously said it wanted
to raise 24 billion roubles from the sale of the Sovcomflot
stake.
($1 = 59.6361 roubles)
(Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Alexander Smith)