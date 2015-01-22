* Finmin against freezing CHF-zloty rate for mortgage
holders
* Could be disastrous for the homeowners-Szczurek
* Poles waiting for CHF reaction after ECB decision
(Adds quotes and background)
By Noah Barkin
DAVOS, Jan 22 Aiding Swiss franc-denominated
mortgage holders by fixing their exchange rate at, for example,
December's level could be disastrous for the homeowners,
Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday.
The Polish Banks' Association head said earlier this week
some banks were working on a proposal to freeze Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage installments at the franc's December
rate, in a reaction to a 20-percent Swiss franc surge against
the zloty since Switzerland abandoned its currency cap.
"Any plans for changing the whole structure of the market in
reaction to FX moves that could last a week, a month, a year or
two, maybe, have to be done very carefully," Szczurek told
reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Fixing the exchange rate at the level of December for
example ... could turn out to be disastrous for clients five
years down the line," he also said.
Poland, which was the country affected most in the region by
Swiss central bank's surprise decision last week to scrap its
cap on the value of the franc, is still looking for measures
that could help 550,000 Swiss-franc denominated mortgage holders
in an election year.
Poland's stocks of franc-denominated home loans, worth about
$36 billion before the scrapping of the franc cap, represent 8
percent of the CEE's biggest economy gross domestic product
(GDP).
Most Polish banks confirmed they would ease interest rates
on such mortgages, in line with clauses written into contracts
with home buyers, and also said they would not impose additional
collateral, that could drown their clients.
A longer-term solution, however, may await the outcome of a
European Central Bank decision on Thursday widely expected to
launch a sovereign bond-buying program that could push the franc
even higher.
Home buyers across the region took out loans denominated in
Swiss francs in the early 2000s, attracted by interest rates in
the low single digits that compared with double-digit rates on
mortgages in their local currencies.
They had already faced rising repayments as the franc
strengthened with the onset of the global financial crisis in
2008, but repayments have soared since last week, with the franc
jumping to 4.3 from 3.6 zloty within a few minutes last
Thursday.
(Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)