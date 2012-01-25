DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 German
Chancellor Angela Merkel questioned on Wednesday whether an
increase in the euro zone's rescue funds would reassure markets
and said Europe has already lost a lot of confidence by failing
to deliver on its promises.
"Now they say... 'it should be twice as big'," she said in a
speech in Davos, referring to calls on her to back increases in
euro zone rescue funds.
"'If it were twice as big, we'd believe you'. Some say 'it
should even be three times as big, then we'd really believe
you.' And I always ask myself how long is that credible and when
is that no longer credible.
"What we don't want (in Germany) is a situation in which we
promise something we can't back up in the end because if
Germany... promises something that can't be kept if markets
attack it hard, then Europe is really vulnerable."
Merkel added that a lot of confidence has already been lost.
"Confidence has been lost because one said 'they've promised
something that they didn't deliver on'," she said. "Confidence
is the most important currency that one can have worldwide at
the moment."
