DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel deflected pressure on Wednesday to increase the
euro zone's rescue fund, saying the key to reassuring markets
was to restore lost trust in governments' policies.
She also said closer European integration would eventually
bring a solution to the 17-nation currency area's debt crisis.
"We must be ready to dare more Europe," she said.
Delivering the keynote address to the annual World Economic
Forum meeting in Davos, Merkel questioned the rationale of those
in financial markets, governments and the IMF who were pressing
Berlin to put more money on the table, but did not rule it out.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde called in Berlin this week for the 17-nation currency
bloc's financial firewall to be effectively doubled by combining
a temporary and a permanent rescue fund to reach 1 trillion
euros.
"Now they say... 'it should be twice as big'," Merkel said.
"'If it were twice as big, we'd believe you'. Some say 'it
should even be three times as big, then we'd really believe
you.' And I always ask myself how long is that credible and when
is that no longer credible.
"What we don't want (in Germany) is a situation in which we
promise something we can't back up in the end because if
Germany... promises something that can't be kept if markets
attack it hard, then Europe is really vulnerable."
EU officials say they expect Berlin to agree in March to let
the existing European Financial Stability Facility, which still
has about 250 billion euros in uncommitted funds, and the future
500 billion euro European Stability Mechanism to run in
parallel.
Merkel did not comment on that idea but said Europe had to
work to rebuild market trust through stricter enforcement of
more binding fiscal rules and reforms to make their economies
more competitive.
"Confidence has been lost because one said 'they've promised
something that they didn't deliver on'," she said. "Confidence
is the most important currency that one can have worldwide at
the moment."
She said she was convinced the euro zone would overcome the
two-year-old sovereign debt crisis and emerge as a more
attractive place to invest.
The German leader set out a long-term vision of a more
federal European Union, in which she said she expected almost
all member states to join the euro.
"We will have to get used to the fact that the European
Commission, which already has lots of competences, will become
more and more like a government," Merkel said.
This was already a familiar pattern to Germans, who had a
division of labour between federal and regional state powers.
"We will have a rather stronger European Parliament, the
heads of state and government will function a bit like a second
chamber, and the European Court of Justice will be uphold the
rule of law," she added.
