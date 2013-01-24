DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel expressed concern on Thursday about the risks of
currency manipulation, specifically mentioning Japan, where the
central bank has decided to quicken the pace of money-printing.
"I am not completely without worry. We have a much higher
sensitivity through the discussion in the G20 for currency
manipulation or political influence," Merkel said at the World
Economic Forum in Davos.
"I don't want to say that I look towards Japan completely
without concern at the moment. And it will be important for
Europe as well that the ample liquidity that was given out to
banks last year is collected back again."