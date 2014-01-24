By Axel Threlfall
| DAVOS, Switzerland
volatility in currency markets will have some effect on Mexico,
but without major disruption, Mexican Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray said in an interview with Reuters Television.
"Mexico is an emerging market, so all volatility is going to
have some effect, but Mexico is well-positioned to weather the
currency storm," Videgaray told Reuters TV on the sidelines of a
gathering of business and political elites in this Swiss
mountain resort.
A full-scale flight from emerging market assets accelerated
on Friday, setting global shares on course for their worst week
this year and driving investors to safe-haven assets including
U.S. Treasuries, the yen and gold.
Looking ahead, emerging markets are expected to face a
volatile 2014 as the U.S. Federal Reserve scales back its
stimulus programme.
"We expected this year to be a volatile year for EM as the
Fed tapers," he said, adding that volatility "will happen
throughout the year as tapering goes on."
The minister said Mexico's currency, the peso, was currently
quite liquid.
Should that change, Mexico would consider intervening, he
said.
"I don't see any problems of liquidity in the market for the
Mexican peso," he said.
"We would intervene to provide liquidity in the market, but
this is not the case now; the peso is quite liquid now."