DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Standard Chartered's
chief executive said takeover talk that has resurfaced
around his bank after recent problems is "rubbish" and the
Asia-focused lender's prospects remain strong.
"It's speculative rubbish," Peter Sands told Reuters Insider
television at the World Economic Forum. "The bank is in very
good shape, we have great opportunities in our markets, we have
a very clear strategy and we have a great team."
Standard Chartered this month said that two senior
executives were leaving and that the bank is reorganising its
structure to revive performance after a tough year. After 10
record years, earnings for 2013 are expected to fall because of
problems in Korea, tougher regulations and a slowdown in Asia.
Takeover speculation has swirled around the bank for more
than 30 years and its latest wobbles - and a fall in its share
price to a 17-month low - stirred talk that rivals such as J.P.
Morgan, Australia and New Zealand Bank,
Santander and Barclays could be circling.
Sands, who has been chief executive since 2006, also played
down talk that he could move to become chairman or that Mike
Rees, who was named deputy CEO in this month's reshuffle, is
being lined up as a replacement.
"I have no plans to do anything else," Sands said, adding
that he is "very happy" in his job. "I've made very clear I have
no interest in becoming chairman and I've never expressed any
desire to do so."
Business leaders gathering for the annual networking forum
in Davos are voicing confidence in economic prospects but said
that policymakers must tread carefully, with Sands highlighting
the dangers of failing to co-ordinate banking rules.
"We're still in a situation where there's a huge amount of
change going on," he said. "The biggest headache is the
fragmentation of the regulatory agenda and the fact that
different parts of the world are putting the emphasis on
different things.
"That has the risk of fragmenting global financial markets,
which in turn brings dangers to global trade and investment."
However, he described concerns about a slowdown in China as
"overblown".
"There are, of course problems, in areas like shadow
banking. You would expect issues when you have a country grow
that fast for such a prolonged period. But they are not problems
that are going to derail China," Sands said, predicting that the
country's economy will grow by about 7 percent this year.