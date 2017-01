DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 Nigeria hopes to sell Eurobonds worth $1 billion in March, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday.

The euro-denominated issue would come rather in March than February, Osinbajo told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)