DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Total said
on Thursday it will restart its Elgin gas field in the UK North
Sea within days or weeks, but it still requires the go-ahead
from Britain's health and safety regulator.
The field was shut down in March last year following a gas
leak that lasted over seven weeks and was caused by gas flowing
into a well that had been capped earlier.
Total chief executive Christophe de Margerie said at the
World Economic Forum in Davos the field would restart within
days or weeks.
However, before production can resume, Britain's Health and
Safety Executive (HSE) has to decide whether the field is safe
to restart.
"HSE has received the safety case from Total and is
considering it," a spokesman for HSE said.
Total previously said it expected to lose more than $300
million from lost production if Elgin did not restart in 2012.
The platform usually produces 3 percent of Britain's gas and
is one of the deepest and most highly pressurised wells in the
world.
It usually pumps 9 million cubic metres of gas daily and
60,000 barrels of light oil per day, according to Total.