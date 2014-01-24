By Paul Taylor
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 The world's biggest
trading powers pledged on Friday to work toward a global
agreement on free trade in environmental goods, but they gave no
timeline for talks intended to support the fight against climate
change.
The United States, European Union, China, Japan and several
other developed economies said in a joint statement that the
agreement would take effect once there is participation by a
critical mass of members of the World Trade Organization.
That gets around the WTO's requirement for unanimity on
trade deals. The initiative is in line with new WTO chief
Roberto Azevedo's drive to break a decade-old deadlock in world
trade negotiations by first tackling the most promising areas
for agreement.
Last month, the WTO reached its first trade reform agreement
at talks in Bali, potentially adding hundreds of billions of
dollars to the global economy.
The WTO estimates that the global market in green goods,
technologies and services - ranging from solar panels to wind
turbines and water recycling plants - at some $1.4 trillion.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman put the value at $1
trillion, noting that the signatories of the initiative jointly
represented 86 percent of world trade.
"We announce our commitment to achieve global free trade in
environmental goods and pledge to work together, and with other
WTO members similarly committed to liberalisation, to begin
preparing for negotiations in order to advance this shared
goal," the statement said.
"We are convinced that one of the most concrete, immediate
contributions that the WTO and its members can make to protect
our planet is to seek agreement to eliminate tariffs for goods
that we all need to protect our environment and address climate
change."
But it mentioned no date for an agreement and Froman said:
"Ultimately the timetable will be determined by the negotiations
themselves."
This was just the start of the process and governments now
had to consult stakeholders, including the U.S. Congress, before
negotiations begin, he said.
Asked whether he hoped to reach a deal in the lifetime of
the Obama administration, which leaves office in January 2017,
he said: "Yes."
Few developing nations were among the signatories with the
exception of Costa Rica, which urged others to join the group.
Trade experts said it was particularly encouraging that China
was part of the initiative.
"I think it's a significant development in what's now been
over a decade-long effort to liberalise trade in these
products," said Jennifer Haverkamp, a former head of the
environmental section at the U.S. Trade Representative office.
"Environmental goods and services were part of the Doha
round ... and basically since then have been held captive to
those broader negotiations and the idea of springing them
forward and trying to make progress plurilaterally is
encouraging."
But some environment groups said including products like
incinerators, steam generators, and centrifuges, used in the
production of fossil fuels, sent the wrong message.
"If you dig in to the list of products whose tariffs would
be reduced or eliminated in this approach, you'll see that many
would actually cause more environmental harm than help," said
Ilana Solomon, director of the Sierra Club's Responsible Trade
Program.
Azevedo did not attend a joint news conference by trade
ministers in an apparent sign of the political sensitivities
with some WTO members. However, a WTO official said he strongly
supported the initiative.