DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 The European Central
Bank is ready to use all its available tools - from further
interest rate cuts to asset purchases - should the region's
currency bloc enter a deflationary spiral, ECB policymaker
Ignazio Visco said.
In an interview with Reuters Television on the sidelines of
a gathering of economic and business elite in this Swiss
mountain resort, Visco said the euro zone was facing a
substantial reduction in inflation rates, but not deflation.
"In a number of countries, we have a share of elementary
items that have shown negative rates, and this share is sizeable
but not comparable to the one seen in 2010, nor the ones seen in
Japan," said Visco, who is the governor of the Bank of Italy.
"So we are not there yet, but we are ready to use all the
instruments we have to counter that" should the need arise,
Visco said.
Visco said there was still room to intervene on interest
rates, reiterating that Europe's central bank was ready to
consider negative deposit rates if needed.
In addition to pumping further liquidity into the economy,
the ECB could also prop up prices by buying assets - a policy it
embarked on in 2011, but not without controversy among
policymakers.
"You can intervene on the asset side, and obviously this is
another thing," said Visco in the television interview. "We are
not impeded from doing anything except violating the (EU)
treaty, so we cannot purchase treasury bonds directly, and we
will not."
In 2011, the bank bought Italian and Spanish bonds under its
Securities Markets Programme (SMP) only for Italy's then prime
minister, Silvio Berlusconi, to go back on reform promises he
had made to get the ECB to step in.
The experience led the ECB to attach conditions to its new
bond-buying program, the yet-to-be used OMT plan.
Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist, additionally raised
the possibility last November of the ECB embarking on asset
buys, or quantitative easing, just as the Fed begins to scale
down its QE programme.
Other ECB policymakers are skeptical about this idea.
In Italy, Visco is inspecting the country's banks ahead of
an asset quality review that lenders across the euro zone are
undergoing before the ECB takes over supervision of the region's
biggest banks.
Fifteen Italian banks will fall under the ECB's supervision
as of November of this year, but Visco has repeatedly called on
all Italian lenders to reduce their level of soured loans.
Visco declined to say how much of a capital shortfall was
likely to emerge from the inspections, confirming only that
estimates from the International Monetary Fund that the amount
would be up to 1 percent of Italian gross domestic product.
He said the health check could lead to some Italian lenders
merging, though the Italian central bank was not going to
"design the map of aggregations or decide the way the market
should go".
"Our major concern is that banks remain safe and prudent,
and secondly, in doing this, that the governance of banks is
improved," he said. Visco added that the asset quality review
could become the "U-turn" Italy needs to breath life into its
cash-strapped businesses and households.
(Reporting by Alessandra Galloni; Editing by John Stonestreet)