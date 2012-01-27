Jan 26 The European Commission will
complain to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner that the
proposed Volcker rule could discourage banks from trading
European sovereign bonds, Michel Barnier, the European
commissioner for the internal market, told the Wall Street
Journal.
"I will talk to Geithner next month... We can't accept
extraterritorial consequences or Europe will be tempted to do
the same thing," Barnier told the Journal in an interview.
The commission is worried that the rule would hamper U.S.
banks' ability to buy and sell European sovereign bonds on
behalf of customers, reducing liquidity and increasing borrowing
costs for the continent's governments, the WSJ said.
The Volcker rule, mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law in the U.S., aims to restrict banks from engaging
in speculative investments that do not benefit their customers,
and will apply to the U.S. subsidiaries of foreign banks as well
as American institutions.
On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said
Canadian and other major government bond markets should be
exempted from the controversial Volcker rule, upping the stakes
in a growing row over the rule's impact overseas.
.
The Bank of Japan and Japan's banking regulator have also
told the U.S government they are worried the Volcker rule could
hurt trading in Japanese government bonds.
(Writing by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Richard Borsuk)