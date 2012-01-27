Jan 26 The European Commission will complain to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner that the proposed Volcker rule could discourage banks from trading European sovereign bonds, Michel Barnier, the European commissioner for the internal market, told the Wall Street Journal.

"I will talk to Geithner next month... We can't accept extraterritorial consequences or Europe will be tempted to do the same thing," Barnier told the Journal in an interview.

The commission is worried that the rule would hamper U.S. banks' ability to buy and sell European sovereign bonds on behalf of customers, reducing liquidity and increasing borrowing costs for the continent's governments, the WSJ said.

The Volcker rule, mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law in the U.S., aims to restrict banks from engaging in speculative investments that do not benefit their customers, and will apply to the U.S. subsidiaries of foreign banks as well as American institutions.

On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said Canadian and other major government bond markets should be exempted from the controversial Volcker rule, upping the stakes in a growing row over the rule's impact overseas. .

The Bank of Japan and Japan's banking regulator have also told the U.S government they are worried the Volcker rule could hurt trading in Japanese government bonds. (Writing by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Richard Borsuk)