Nov 24 Davy Asset Management, the international asset management arm of Davy Group, appointed Jonty Starbuck as fund manager.

Starbuck, who joins from T Rowe Price, will work on Davy's global brands strategy, the company said.

He has 15 years of experience, including eight years covering European consumer companies at T. Rowe Price. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)