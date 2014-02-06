FRANKFURT Feb 6 Trading in DAX futures was halted briefly earlier on Thursday due to excess volatility, though exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said it was very unlikely to have been triggered by a human error, or a so-called "fat finger" trade.

"We rule that out because our systems have various safety measures to safeguard against that," a spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said.

He said there have, however, been mis-trade filings, which Deutsche Boerse is investigating. (Reporting by Annika Ross; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)