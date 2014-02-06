Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
FRANKFURT Feb 6 Trading in DAX futures was halted briefly earlier on Thursday due to excess volatility, though exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said it was very unlikely to have been triggered by a human error, or a so-called "fat finger" trade.
"We rule that out because our systems have various safety measures to safeguard against that," a spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said.
He said there have, however, been mis-trade filings, which Deutsche Boerse is investigating. (Reporting by Annika Ross; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* EGM agreed today to a capital reduction to roughly 6.9 million euros ($7.46 million) with a clear majority of 99.99 percent
LONDON, March 21 BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Natixis have provided a debt financing backing private equity firm Ardian’s acquisition of a majority stake in Prosol group, founder of fresh food retailer Grand Frais, it was announced on Monday.