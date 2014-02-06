FRANKFURT Feb 6 Deutsche Boerse's derivatives platform Eurex said that all trades in FDAX made during a sharp drop in the price of DAX futures earlier on Thursday were valid.

"All trades in FDAX in timeframe 13:45:00 until reopening 13:48:55 are valid and will stand," Eurex said on its website.

Trading in DAX futures was halted briefly earlier on Thursday due to excess volatility. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)