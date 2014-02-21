SAO PAULO Feb 21 Banco Daycoval SA,
a Brazilian bank specializing in loans to small- and mid-sized
companies, plans to raise funds in the U.S. dollar-denominated
bond market within weeks, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Friday.
The São Paulo-based bank is considering the sale of $150
million to $200 million worth of senior notes with maturities
between three years and five years, said the source, who
declined to be identified since the deal is in the works.
The bank plans a series of investor meetings outside Brazil
as early as next month, the source said. An official at the bank
declined to comment. Daycoval last sold dollar-denominated debt
abroad in January 2011.
Some investors have noted a dearth of Brazilian mid-sized
bank debt paper, as declining profitability and a bout of
bankruptcies in the wake of accounting irregularities reduced
the allure of the asset class. Banks in the segment had sold
billions of dollars in issues to yield-thirsty emerging market
bond investors between 2006 and 2011.
The latest sale of global bonds by a Brazilian mid-sized
lender took place in April, when Banco Fibra SA raised $150
million in an offering of debt due in 2016. Borrowers are
preparing for the opening of a window of opportunity for
transactions after Brazil's Carnival holiday in March and
through April, the source added.
Currently, Daycoval's dollar bonds outstanding total $600
million. One series matures in March 2015 and the other in
January 2016.
Among Brazilian companies that could tap debt markets in
Brazil and overseas are Vale SA, the world's largest
iron ore producer, with a sale of 10-year dollar bonds, as well
as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
with the offering of local notes known as
infrastructure debentures as well as the placement of dollar-,
euro- and British pound-denominated bonds before the end of this
year.
