Oct 9 Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight
Energy Ltd DAY.TO said on Sunday it has agreed to be acquired
by China's Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and
Production Corp for about C$2.2 billion.
The deal for Calgary, Alberta-based Daylight is for C$10.08
per share. That is more than double the closing price of
Daylight's closing price of C$4.59 on Friday, but the company
noted it is only a 43.6 percent premium over the 60-day
weighted average trading price.
SIPC is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corp and
undertakes overseas investments and operations in the upstream
oil and gas sector, Daylight said in its release announcing the
deal.
The purchase "recognizes the highly attractive asset
portfolio and exceptional team that we have assembled at
Daylight," Daylight Chief Executive Officer Anthony Lambert
said in a statement.
A combination of falling oil prices and debt levels has hit
Canadian oil and gas shares in recent months as investors fret
that growth prospects are shriveling.
The transaction would mark the latest energy sector deal
between China and Canada. In July, China's top offshore oil
producer, CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) agreed to buy struggling Opti
Canada Inc OPC.V for $34 million and $2 billion in debt.
But this deal could be large enough to face review under
the Investment Canada Act, which must determine if foreign
purchases of domestic firms are of net benefit to Canada.
Just under a year ago the government vetoed BHP Billiton's
(BHP.AX) $38 billion offer for Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp
(POT.TO), only the second such veto under the legislation, a
move that prompted concern among international investors who
worried that Canada was not 'open for business'.
Still, the energy sector is considered less concentrated
than the strategic Potash sector, and previous foreign
takeovers of domestic energy firms have gone ahead. Sinopec
already owns a stake in the huge Syncrude Canada oilsands
venture.
In April, China's biggest metals trading firm, Minmetals
Resources, said it had offered C$6.3 billion to buy Sydney and
Toronto-listed African copper producer Equinox Minerals
EQNC.MU. However, it dropped its proposal not because of
regulatory issues, but because Minmetals' offer was trumped by
a $7.7 billion cash bid by Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) just
weeks later.
Daylight said it expects its deal, which is subject to
shareholder approval, to close before the end of the year.
Canaccord Genuity Corp is the financial advisor to
Daylight, while CIBC World Markets is also advising Daylight's
board. Barclays Capital is advising SIPC.
